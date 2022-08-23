ACLU, media orgs sue Arizona over law that prohibits close-range police filming
The ACLU of Arizona and 10 media organizations on Tuesday sued the state over a law set to take effect next month that would make it illegal to film police officers within 8 feet of law enforcement activity.
Details: People can face misdemeanor charges if they film within 8 feet of an officer:
- Questioning a suspicious person.
- Conducting an arrest, issuing a summons or enforcing the law.
- Handling an emotionally disturbed or disorderly person who is exhibiting abnormal behavior.
What they're saying: "At a time when the public is demanding police accountability, Arizona wants to criminalize the public's most effective tool for shining a light on police violence," ACLU of Arizona legal director Jared Keenan said.
- The group argues the new law would unconstitutionally suppress free speech.
The other side: "Nobody walks up to a cop when he is questioning a suspicious person or arresting somebody and stands 1 or 2 feet away. Common sense says you're asking for trouble," Rep. John Kavanagh, who sponsored the bill, said on Arizona PBS.
Context: The new law comes as Arizona and the nation grapple with police accountability.
- Phoenix police, the largest law enforcement agency in the state, is under DOJ investigation, in part because of alleged retaliation against protesters in the weeks following George Floyd's murder.
