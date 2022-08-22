Do you ever drive by an empty lot or a construction site and wonder, "What's that gonna be?"

State of play: We do! With an insane amount of new development in the Valley, it can be hard to keep up with all the new things coming to our neighborhoods.

We want to help. If you see something you want more information about, send us the intersection (and a photo, if possible!) and we'll look into it.

Pepper Place between Robson and Macdonald, Mesa

The details: Habitat Metro is building Eco Mesa (pictured above), a mixed-use project with 102 apartments and 4,000 square feet of retail along Pepper Place, the city of Mesa confirmed to Axios Phoenix.

It will also include a public parking garage, rooftop solar, car and bike share and public and private electric charging stations.

It's expected to open next summer.

40th Street, north of Loop 202 in Phoenix

This building at 40th Street and Loop 202 will be part of a data center campus. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

I drive by this large development on Loop 202 a few times per week. I finally decided to pull over and see what it is.

Details: According to the signage at this construction site, QTS Data Centers is building — you guessed it — a data center.