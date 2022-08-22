Data center and apartments are under construction in metro Phoenix
Do you ever drive by an empty lot or a construction site and wonder, "What's that gonna be?"
State of play: We do! With an insane amount of new development in the Valley, it can be hard to keep up with all the new things coming to our neighborhoods.
- We want to help. If you see something you want more information about, send us the intersection (and a photo, if possible!) and we'll look into it.
Pepper Place between Robson and Macdonald, Mesa
The details: Habitat Metro is building Eco Mesa (pictured above), a mixed-use project with 102 apartments and 4,000 square feet of retail along Pepper Place, the city of Mesa confirmed to Axios Phoenix.
- It will also include a public parking garage, rooftop solar, car and bike share and public and private electric charging stations.
- It's expected to open next summer.
40th Street, north of Loop 202 in Phoenix
I drive by this large development on Loop 202 a few times per week. I finally decided to pull over and see what it is.
Details: According to the signage at this construction site, QTS Data Centers is building — you guessed it — a data center.
- According to the company website, it will be part of an 85-acre, multi-building campus.
- QTS is working with SRP to locate a power substation on the property, according to AZ Big Media.
- It will also include thousands of square feet of office space.
