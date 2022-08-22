Arizona is home to more than 150 of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup.

State of play: The 154 companies — mostly in metro Phoenix — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021.

Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added more than 12,000 jobs over the past three years and drove $18.5 billion in revenue, according to Inc.

Zoom in: Two Valley companies made the top 50.

Qwick (No. 32): A hospitality staffing company based in Scottsdale that's grown more than 10,000% in the past three years.

(No. 32): A hospitality staffing company based in Scottsdale that's grown more than 10,000% in the past three years. Emerge (No. 37): This freight procurement software company, also based in Scottsdale, grew almost 9,000%.

What they're saying: "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk said.

Qwick chief marketing officer Retta Kekic said the company's "one-of-a-kind workplace culture" has allowed it to serve hospitality businesses in Phoenix and 24 other markets.

Emerge CEO and founder Andrew Leto said, "In 2017, we built this company to fill a major gap in the transportation procurement space. The market response to our solution has been phenomenal."

Not bragging, but: Axios (No. 2,227) also made the list! We grew 264% between 2018 and 2021.