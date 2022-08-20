Arizona's Kari Lake denounces "derogatory" language from Oklahoma candidate she endorsed

Arizona's Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake denounced bigoted comments reportedly made by an Oklahoma legislative candidate she endorsed.

Yes, and: Lake said Saturday she would rescind the endorsement if the comments were true.

Driving the news: Jarrin Jackson, the GOP nominee for Oklahoma's Senate District 2 who announced Lake's endorsement on Wednesday, has a history of making antisemitic, homophobic and other bigoted comments, The Oklahoman reported.

Jackson has said, "I'm not beholden to Jews or any other group" and, "I ain't owned by the Jews. I worship Jesus Christ. He's my Messiah."

He also said "all Jews will go to hell if they don't believe the gospel of Jesus Christ … just like everybody else."

Jackson has said living an LGBT lifestyle is a "gateway to pedophilia."

What Lake is saying: "I looked at Jarrin's resume as (a) Combat Veteran in Afghanistan. It is impossible to dig into everything someone has said in their life. If his reported comments are true, I obviously rescind my endorsement."

"I respect Jarrin's service to our Nation, but clearly denounce that kind of derogatory language. Let me be clear: Our great movement welcomes anyone and everyone who wants to fight for a better future," Lake said in a statement provided to Axios Phoenix.

Of note: Republican secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem and District 7 Senate nominee Wendy Rogers have also endorsed Jackson.