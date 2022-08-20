Arizona's Kari Lake denounces "derogatory" language from Oklahoma candidate she endorsed
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake denounced bigoted comments reportedly made by an Oklahoma legislative candidate she endorsed.
Yes, and: Lake said Saturday she would rescind the endorsement if the comments were true.
Driving the news: Jarrin Jackson, the GOP nominee for Oklahoma's Senate District 2 who announced Lake's endorsement on Wednesday, has a history of making antisemitic, homophobic and other bigoted comments, The Oklahoman reported.
- Jackson has said, "I'm not beholden to Jews or any other group" and, "I ain't owned by the Jews. I worship Jesus Christ. He's my Messiah."
- He also said "all Jews will go to hell if they don't believe the gospel of Jesus Christ … just like everybody else."
- Jackson has said living an LGBT lifestyle is a "gateway to pedophilia."
What Lake is saying: "I looked at Jarrin's resume as (a) Combat Veteran in Afghanistan. It is impossible to dig into everything someone has said in their life. If his reported comments are true, I obviously rescind my endorsement."
- "I respect Jarrin's service to our Nation, but clearly denounce that kind of derogatory language. Let me be clear: Our great movement welcomes anyone and everyone who wants to fight for a better future," Lake said in a statement provided to Axios Phoenix.
Of note: Republican secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem and District 7 Senate nominee Wendy Rogers have also endorsed Jackson.
- Finchem did not respond to a request for comment from Axios Phoenix.
