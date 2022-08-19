2 hours ago - News

More Arizonans are renting out rooms on Airbnb as inflation rises

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of the Airbnb logo as a money clip on some folded hundred dollar bills.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With inflation hitting our pocketbooks, more Arizonans are renting out rooms in their homes to make some extra cash, according to Airbnb.

State of play: 41% of U.S. Airbnb hosts say one of the reasons they rent out their properties is to earn money to help cover rising prices, according to a survey by the company.

By the numbers: A typical host in the U.S. made more than $13,800 in 2021.

  • That's 85% more than they made in 2019.

Zoom out: New hosts across the world earned a combined total of over $1.8 billion in 2021, up more than 30% from 2019

Yes, but: Not everyone loves Airbnb. Neighborhoods in metro Phoenix and tourist towns like Sedona have tried to enact regulations against short-term rentals because they sometimes attract loud parties and other nuisances.

  • However, state law limits cities' ability to regulate these types of rentals.
  • Arizona's attorney general recently ruled that a Paradise Valley ordinance that aimed to rein in Airbnb parties violated state law, Arizona Mirror reported.
  • Phoenix and Scottsdale have enacted lighter regulations, like requiring hosts to respond to police calls within an hour and posting emergency contact information at their properties.

Of note: Airbnb is attempting to stop renters from throwing parties.

  • The company instituted a temporary party ban in 2020 and made it permanent this year.
  • The company saw a 55% decrease in reported parties in Arizona after the ban was enacted, AZfamily reported.
