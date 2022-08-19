With inflation hitting our pocketbooks, more Arizonans are renting out rooms in their homes to make some extra cash, according to Airbnb.

In the past year, Arizona saw one of the nation's largest increases in rentals through Airbnb in the country.

State of play: 41% of U.S. Airbnb hosts say one of the reasons they rent out their properties is to earn money to help cover rising prices, according to a survey by the company.

By the numbers: A typical host in the U.S. made more than $13,800 in 2021.

That's 85% more than they made in 2019.

Zoom out: New hosts across the world earned a combined total of over $1.8 billion in 2021, up more than 30% from 2019

Yes, but: Not everyone loves Airbnb. Neighborhoods in metro Phoenix and tourist towns like Sedona have tried to enact regulations against short-term rentals because they sometimes attract loud parties and other nuisances.

However, state law limits cities' ability to regulate these types of rentals.

Arizona's attorney general recently ruled that a Paradise Valley ordinance that aimed to rein in Airbnb parties violated state law, Arizona Mirror reported.

Phoenix and Scottsdale have enacted lighter regulations, like requiring hosts to respond to police calls within an hour and posting emergency contact information at their properties.

Of note: Airbnb is attempting to stop renters from throwing parties.