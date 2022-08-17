Phoenix expected to vote on abortion resolution in September

The Phoenix City Council will likely vote next month on a resolution that would prohibit city resources from being used to enforce abortion laws.

The latest: Mayor Kate Gallego, council members and the city's legal team are working on the wording of the resolution now, city officials confirmed to Axios Phoenix on Monday.

Why it matters: Arizona's latest abortion law, which will take effect in September, criminalizes doctors who perform abortions after 15 weeks.

The Phoenix Police Department is the largest law enforcement agency in the state.

Flashback: On June 24, when SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, Gallego told Axios she had "no interest in criminalizing health care providers."

The city council directed staff to look into how to craft an abortion-related resolution in late June, city attorney Cris Meyer said

The resolution aims to make Gallego's position a city policy, the mayor's spokesperson said.

Zoom out: The Tucson City Council passed a resolution in early June — after a draft of the Supreme Court's decision was leaked — to instruct its police department not to arrest people violating state laws restricting abortion, The Arizona Daily Star reported.

Of note: It's unclear whether abortion, at any point in pregnancy, is still legal in Arizona. Most providers are not providing abortions until there is legal clarity.