Help pick the name of the Phoenix Zoo's black-footed ferret kits
Five litters of black-footed ferret kits were born at the Phoenix Zoo this summer, and Tuesday is the last day to vote on some of their names.
State of play: The Phoenix Zoo is one of six facilities worldwide breeding these critters for release to the wild as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' black-footed ferret Species Survival Plan.
- Thirteen kits born at the zoo last year have been released in Colorado grasslands.
Why it matters: The black-footed ferret is one of North America's most endangered species and was once thought to be extinct in the wild.
- Through breeding and reintroduction programs, they have returned to their native habitat, including in the prairie grasslands of Arizona.
1 fun thing: The zoo is asking for the public's help to name one litter born to mom Canneles and dad Juniper. Staff and volunteers have narrowed it down to the following choices:
- Freya, Eisa, Idunn and Senua (Norse mythology names)
- Espeon, Umbreon, Flareon and Jolteon (Pokemon characters)
- Maple, Acacia, Cedar and Willow (tree species)
Our picks: If we were in charge, here's what we'd name these little ones:
- Jessica: Agnetha, Ana-Frid, Björn and Benny (ABBA members)
- Jeremy: Lafayette, Douglass, Winston and Kennan (historical figures)
- Editor Ross: Thor, T'Challa, Tony and Thanos (Marvel characters)
What we're watching: The winning names will be announced Friday.
