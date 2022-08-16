Five litters of black-footed ferret kits were born at the Phoenix Zoo this summer, and Tuesday is the last day to vote on some of their names.

State of play: The Phoenix Zoo is one of six facilities worldwide breeding these critters for release to the wild as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' black-footed ferret Species Survival Plan.

Thirteen kits born at the zoo last year have been released in Colorado grasslands.

Why it matters: The black-footed ferret is one of North America's most endangered species and was once thought to be extinct in the wild.

Through breeding and reintroduction programs, they have returned to their native habitat, including in the prairie grasslands of Arizona.

1 fun thing: The zoo is asking for the public's help to name one litter born to mom Canneles and dad Juniper. Staff and volunteers have narrowed it down to the following choices:

Freya, Eisa, Idunn and Senua (Norse mythology names)

Espeon, Umbreon, Flareon and Jolteon (Pokemon characters)

Maple, Acacia, Cedar and Willow (tree species)

Our picks: If we were in charge, here's what we'd name these little ones:

Jessica: Agnetha, Ana-Frid, Björn and Benny (ABBA members)

Agnetha, Ana-Frid, Björn and Benny (ABBA members) Jeremy: Lafayette, Douglass, Winston and Kennan (historical figures)

Lafayette, Douglass, Winston and Kennan (historical figures) Editor Ross: Thor, T'Challa, Tony and Thanos (Marvel characters)

What we're watching: The winning names will be announced Friday.