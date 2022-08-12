Chick-A-Dee: A taste of Bangkok in central Phoenix

I'm a huge fan of Thai food, so when I heard all the buzz about Chick-A-Dee, a new Thai street food joint in central Phoenix, I couldn't resist giving it a try.

Where: 49 W. Thomas Road.

What's happening: Chick-A-Dee specializes in Thai chicken and rice, and all the main entrees on its menu involve those basic components.

What I ordered: The Classic. It's steamed skinless dark meat on ginger garlic rice. You get your choice of sauce, and I went with spicy-and-sweet Thai Traditional.

You can also get your chicken and rice with white meat or with your chicken fried. Soy chicken is available for vegans and vegetarians, and steamed purple rice is available with some dishes.

The star of the show may have been the Cluckets, which I can only describe as the Thai street food version of chicken nuggets. They're delicious on their own, but the dipping sauce goes great with them as well.

I didn't try the Thai seasoned chicken wings or the chicken potstickers, but Chick-A-Dee is down the road from me, so I suspect I'll be making a few return visits.

What's next: I've still never been to Glai Baan, which is probably the Valley's biggest name in Thai street food.

The big picture: Central Phoenix has no shortage of traditional Thai restaurants. I would especially recommend Thai Rama and Thai E-San.