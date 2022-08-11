When Phoenix millennials leave, here's where they go

Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security Number holders born 1984–1992 measuring their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26; Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios

About 76% of people who were born in Phoenix between 1984 and 1992 and raised here stayed in adulthood.

Those who did leave tended to stay fairly close to home, with Los Angeles as the top destination.

State of play: Axios Phoenix looked at a Center of Economic Studies analysis of census migration data comparing where Phoenix residents lived at age 16 with where they had moved by 26.

Yes, but: The data measures where millennials moved only up to 2018 and does not reflect moving trends that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details: The average young Phoenix resident who did leave moved to a city 224 miles away, 43 miles farther than the national average.

2.5% moved to Tucson or Flagstaff.

Seattle and San Diego were also popular destinations.

Why it matters: The migration patterns of young people can help us understand regional labor markets nationwide, with comings and goings reflecting where opportunity is, according to a July report by the bureau and Harvard University.

The other side: We're getting more young people moving to Phoenix than we're losing.