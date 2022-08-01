Six Byrd's cider taproom in Arcadia is open for business

I'm primarily a whiskey and beer man, but I do enjoy a good cider now and again, so I went to check out the new Six Byrd Cider Co. taproom in Arcadia.

The big picture: Six Byrd has been around for about four years — as Crush Craft Cider Co. before changing its name in April — but produced cider only for distribution elsewhere.

The company opened its taproom July 14 in Gaslight Square, at 3601 E. Indian School Road.

Details: Six Byrd is a family affair. It's co-owned by brothers Eric and Jared Thorn and their cousin, Jackson Thorn.

Crush Craft/Six Byrd has been distributing its cider around the Valley for years, but now that the taproom is open, Jackson tells Axios Phoenix it feels great to finally be serving their own product.

What to order: It depends on what you're in the mood for, Jackson says. The sour-and-sweet Prickly Pom is the original "OG flavor," he said. The Arnold Palmer-style Who's Your Caddy is refreshing when it's hot out, while the Hazy Apple is like apple juice for adults, he said.

One of their specialties is blends. Jackson says the Prickly Pom and Apricot go really well together.

Six Byrd plans to introduce "byrdtails," which Jackson says is made of apple wine, carbonated water and the customer's choice of fruit puree.

When to go: For now, the Six Byrd taproom is open only Thursday-Sunday. Hours are 3-10pm on Thursday and Friday, 10am-11pm on Saturday and 11am-7pm on Sunday.

The taproom just got an oven delivered on Thursday, so they're hoping to have the kitchen up and running soon as well.

My thought bubble: I decided to order a flight so I could sample a few different flavors — Prickly Pom, Passion Fruit, Apricot and Apple Pie a La Mode.