Ditch the Phoenix heat for a weekend in Cottonwood

By this point, you know the deal. It's hot. So take a quick drive to Arizona's Verde Valley to find cooler temperatures, trendy dining and natural beauty.

The big picture: Now boasting almost a dozen tasting rooms on Main Street, Cottonwood has blossomed into a mecca for Arizona wine lovers.

Distance from Phoenix: About 100 miles north via Interstate 17.

Average July temperature: A high of 100 — but this weekend is supposed to hit only 84!

What to do

🍷 Try Arizona wines at one (or three or five) of the tasting rooms in Old Town.

🐴 Explore serene views at Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

👀 Visit the Arizona Copper Art Museum in neighboring Clarkdale to learn about the shiniest of Arizona's 5 Cs.

🚣 Go kayaking on the Verde River.

What to eat and drink

🧀 Get the prickly pear-infused mac and cheese at Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria.

🌯 Adriana's Mexican Restaurant serves burritos, tacos and enchiladas and comes highly recommended by Axios Phoenix subscriber Ron B.

🍺 There's an impressive selection of beer and cocktails at Belfry Wood-Fired Grill & Brewery.

🥞 Crema Craft Kitchen + Bar has delicious breakfast offerings and a great outdoor courtyard.

Where to stay

🏨 Try the Tavern Hotel downtown or one of these Airbnbs.