Ditch the Phoenix heat for a weekend in Cottonwood
By this point, you know the deal. It's hot. So take a quick drive to Arizona's Verde Valley to find cooler temperatures, trendy dining and natural beauty.
The big picture: Now boasting almost a dozen tasting rooms on Main Street, Cottonwood has blossomed into a mecca for Arizona wine lovers.
Distance from Phoenix: About 100 miles north via Interstate 17.
Average July temperature: A high of 100 — but this weekend is supposed to hit only 84!
What to do
🍷 Try Arizona wines at one (or three or five) of the tasting rooms in Old Town.
🐴 Explore serene views at Dead Horse Ranch State Park.
👀 Visit the Arizona Copper Art Museum in neighboring Clarkdale to learn about the shiniest of Arizona's 5 Cs.
🚣 Go kayaking on the Verde River.
What to eat and drink
🧀 Get the prickly pear-infused mac and cheese at Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria.
🌯 Adriana's Mexican Restaurant serves burritos, tacos and enchiladas and comes highly recommended by Axios Phoenix subscriber Ron B.
🍺 There's an impressive selection of beer and cocktails at Belfry Wood-Fired Grill & Brewery.
🥞 Crema Craft Kitchen + Bar has delicious breakfast offerings and a great outdoor courtyard.
Where to stay
🏨 Try the Tavern Hotel downtown or one of these Airbnbs.
