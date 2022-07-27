1 hour ago - Politics

On your ballot: City and county elections around metro Phoenix

Jessica Boehm
Campaign signs on the side of the road that say "MAYOR supports leftist ideas."
Campaign signs in Fountain Hills. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Most Valley residents will see city elections on their primary ballots.

Why it matters: Local elected officials make decisions about development, water, policing and more.

Driving the news: Many local races are not competitive this year, but a few are heating up in the final week before Tuesday's election.

What we're watching:

Chandler: This is the city's first competitive mayoral race in 16 years, The Arizona Republic reported.

  • Political newcomer Ruth Jones is challenging incumbent Kevin Hartke, who has served on the council since 2008.

Gilbert: Nine candidates are vying for four seats, and two new council members are guaranteed because Laurin Hendrix and Aimee Yentes are not running for reelection.

Fountain Hills: Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was found guilty of criminal contempt in 2017 and later pardoned by then-President Trump, is running for mayor in an attempt to unseat incumbent Ginny Dickey.

  • This will be Arpaio's third straight attempt to win office since losing re-election in 2016.

Mesa: District 4 incumbent Jen Duff is running against Trista Guzman Glover, the wife of former councilman Chris Glover, who did not run for reelection in 2018.

  • Chris backed Duff's opponent in 2018 and, unsurprisingly, is backing his wife this time around.
  • ASU student Nathaniel Ross is also running.
  • Former city council member Scott Somers and Red Mountain Motors co-owner Darla Trendler are vying for the open District 6 seat.

Scottsdale: Seven candidates are competing for three council spots.

Surprise: District 1 incumbent council member Roland Winters failed to collect the 250 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot, which means there will be a new face on the council.

  • Insurance agency owner Raymond Grim, Swift Transportation consultant Lewis Guyn and Glendale firefighter paramedic Nick Haney are vying for the seat.

Of note: Phoenix and Peoria won't hold their council elections until November.

Worth your time: For a look at every city race and candidate, check out The Arizona Republic's local voter guide.

1 more race for the road: Only some Valley residents will see a county election on their ballot.

  • Former District 2 County Supervisor Steve Chucri resigned last year and the board selected Tom Galvin to replace him.
  • Now voters will decide between Galvin and three challengers — Doug Little, Gail Golec and Thayer Verschoor.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more