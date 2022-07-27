Most Valley residents will see city elections on their primary ballots.

Why it matters: Local elected officials make decisions about development, water, policing and more.

Driving the news: Many local races are not competitive this year, but a few are heating up in the final week before Tuesday's election.

What we're watching:

Chandler: This is the city's first competitive mayoral race in 16 years, The Arizona Republic reported.

Political newcomer Ruth Jones is challenging incumbent Kevin Hartke, who has served on the council since 2008.

Gilbert: Nine candidates are vying for four seats, and two new council members are guaranteed because Laurin Hendrix and Aimee Yentes are not running for reelection.

The candidates include a real estate broker, a former DEA agent and a sign shop owner.

Fountain Hills: Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was found guilty of criminal contempt in 2017 and later pardoned by then-President Trump, is running for mayor in an attempt to unseat incumbent Ginny Dickey.

This will be Arpaio's third straight attempt to win office since losing re-election in 2016.

Mesa: District 4 incumbent Jen Duff is running against Trista Guzman Glover, the wife of former councilman Chris Glover, who did not run for reelection in 2018.

Chris backed Duff's opponent in 2018 and, unsurprisingly, is backing his wife this time around.

ASU student Nathaniel Ross is also running.

Former city council member Scott Somers and Red Mountain Motors co-owner Darla Trendler are vying for the open District 6 seat.

Scottsdale: Seven candidates are competing for three council spots.

The competitors include two incumbents, a Christian TV host and a tax attorney.

Surprise: District 1 incumbent council member Roland Winters failed to collect the 250 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot, which means there will be a new face on the council.

Insurance agency owner Raymond Grim, Swift Transportation consultant Lewis Guyn and Glendale firefighter paramedic Nick Haney are vying for the seat.

Of note: Phoenix and Peoria won't hold their council elections until November.

Worth your time: For a look at every city race and candidate, check out The Arizona Republic's local voter guide.

1 more race for the road: Only some Valley residents will see a county election on their ballot.