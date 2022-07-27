On your ballot: City and county elections around metro Phoenix
Most Valley residents will see city elections on their primary ballots.
Why it matters: Local elected officials make decisions about development, water, policing and more.
Driving the news: Many local races are not competitive this year, but a few are heating up in the final week before Tuesday's election.
What we're watching:
Chandler: This is the city's first competitive mayoral race in 16 years, The Arizona Republic reported.
- Political newcomer Ruth Jones is challenging incumbent Kevin Hartke, who has served on the council since 2008.
Gilbert: Nine candidates are vying for four seats, and two new council members are guaranteed because Laurin Hendrix and Aimee Yentes are not running for reelection.
- The candidates include a real estate broker, a former DEA agent and a sign shop owner.
Fountain Hills: Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was found guilty of criminal contempt in 2017 and later pardoned by then-President Trump, is running for mayor in an attempt to unseat incumbent Ginny Dickey.
- This will be Arpaio's third straight attempt to win office since losing re-election in 2016.
Mesa: District 4 incumbent Jen Duff is running against Trista Guzman Glover, the wife of former councilman Chris Glover, who did not run for reelection in 2018.
- Chris backed Duff's opponent in 2018 and, unsurprisingly, is backing his wife this time around.
- ASU student Nathaniel Ross is also running.
- Former city council member Scott Somers and Red Mountain Motors co-owner Darla Trendler are vying for the open District 6 seat.
Scottsdale: Seven candidates are competing for three council spots.
- The competitors include two incumbents, a Christian TV host and a tax attorney.
Surprise: District 1 incumbent council member Roland Winters failed to collect the 250 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot, which means there will be a new face on the council.
- Insurance agency owner Raymond Grim, Swift Transportation consultant Lewis Guyn and Glendale firefighter paramedic Nick Haney are vying for the seat.
Of note: Phoenix and Peoria won't hold their council elections until November.
Worth your time: For a look at every city race and candidate, check out The Arizona Republic's local voter guide.
1 more race for the road: Only some Valley residents will see a county election on their ballot.
- Former District 2 County Supervisor Steve Chucri resigned last year and the board selected Tom Galvin to replace him.
- Now voters will decide between Galvin and three challengers — Doug Little, Gail Golec and Thayer Verschoor.
