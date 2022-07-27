Local restaurateur Sam Fox is expanding a tasty dining option he launched during the pandemic.

Flashback: Fly Bye began as a takeout-only ghost kitchen at The Yard in north central Phoenix, serving up Detroit-style pizza and chicken wings and strips.

Driving the news: The first standalone Fly Bye opened in July at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix and another is expected in Arcadia soon.

Fly Bye still caters to carryout and delivery orders, but the new locations will have dining rooms as well.

They'll also have additional options, including a pizza called Lebanese Mom, with marinated tomato, roasted garlic, spinach leaf, feta yogurt and za'atar.

Of note: Fox — who's behind The Henry, North Italia, Culinary Dropout and more — sold his restaurant group to The Cheesecake Factory for $308 million in 2019.

He still serves as the CEO of Fox Restaurant Concepts.

Over the weekend, my fiancé and I took my soon-to-be nieces to Dave & Buster's at Desert Ridge and decided to stop at Fly Bye for lunch because, well, pizza? Chicken tenders? Even picky youngsters like those.

My thought bubble: The food was delicious. The pizza was cheesy. The chicken was crispy. But my favorite menu item was the Brussels sprouts tossed in spicy honey, Parmesan and bread crumbs.