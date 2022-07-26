July is the best time for UFO sightings. So let's look at Arizona's history
We come in peace to tell you that July is the best time to catch a glimpse of a UFO, and Arizona is one of the best states to see one.
- That's according to an analysis of the National UFO Reporting Center's database.
Driving the news: The website Im-a-puzzle.com analyzed all UFO sightings reported to NUFORC since 1998 and found that more people spotted them in July than any other month.
- And it is not lost on us that Jordan Peele's "Nope" — which involves aliens — just hit theaters.
Zoom in: Arizonans have reported 4,686 sightings to NUFORC since 1998.
- Only California, Florida, Washington, Texas and New York have more.
Yes, but: There could be more UFO — or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) as the Navy insists on calling them — sightings in Arizona not included in the report. The military has its own reporting system.
- After a 2021 report by the U.S. intelligence community helped destigmatize UFO reporting by considering them a national security threat, the number of sightings reported by the military more than doubled.
- Arizona has several bases, including Luke Air Force Base in Glendale and Fort Huachuca in Cochise County.
Flashback: The Valley's most famous UFO sighting — the Phoenix Lights — occurred on March 13, 1997.
- Thousands of people reported seeing strange V-shaped lights above Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico that night.
1 funny thing: Then Governor Fife Symington initially made a joke out of the whole thing and had his chief of staff dress up as an alien at a press conference.
- A decade later, he did a total aboutface and said he'd witnessed the lights and believed them to be of extraterrestrial origin.
