We come in peace to tell you that July is the best time to catch a glimpse of a UFO, and Arizona is one of the best states to see one.

That's according to an analysis of the National UFO Reporting Center's database.

Driving the news: The website ​​Im-a-puzzle.com analyzed all UFO sightings reported to NUFORC since 1998 and found that more people spotted them in July than any other month.

And it is not lost on us that Jordan Peele's "Nope" — which involves aliens — just hit theaters.

Zoom in: Arizonans have reported 4,686 sightings to NUFORC since 1998.

Only California, Florida, Washington, Texas and New York have more.

Yes, but: There could be more UFO — or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) as the Navy insists on calling them — sightings in Arizona not included in the report. The military has its own reporting system.

After a 2021 report by the U.S. intelligence community helped destigmatize UFO reporting by considering them a national security threat, the number of sightings reported by the military more than doubled.

Arizona has several bases, including Luke Air Force Base in Glendale and Fort Huachuca in Cochise County.

Flashback: The Valley's most famous UFO sighting — the Phoenix Lights — occurred on March 13, 1997.

Thousands of people reported seeing strange V-shaped lights above Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico that night.

1 funny thing: Then Governor Fife Symington initially made a joke out of the whole thing and had his chief of staff dress up as an alien at a press conference.