Beat the Phoenix heat with a road trip to Summerhaven
This week's beat-the-heat suggestion is a town we haven't visited but hope to soon. Take a peek at our dream itinerary for Summerhaven (even the name sounds dreamy!).
The big picture: Summerhaven is a small town on Mount Lemmon in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson.
Distance from Phoenix: About 150 miles via Interstate 10.
Average July temperature: High of 78 and low of 54. Sign us up!
What to do
⏫ Take a ride on the Ski Valley chair lift. And pick up some fudge in the gift shop after!
🌠 Go stargazing! Mount Lemmon is a favorite spot for professional and amateur astronomers.
🥾 Take a hike through the extensive trail system.
What to eat and drink
🍪 Get a giant homemade cookie topped with ice cream at the Mount Lemmon Cookie Cabin.
🍽️ Sawmill Run Restaurant offers hearty American classics and has a patio.
🤤 Iron Door Restaurant at Ski Valley is famous for its chili and cornbread.
Where to stay
🚗 There is a hotel in Summerhaven and multiple camping sites on Mount Lemmon, but most of them are already booked on the weekends this summer, so you may need to make this a day trip or stay in north Tucson.
