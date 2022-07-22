Arizona's slight increase in unemployment is no cause for alarm

Arizona's unemployment rate saw a slight uptick in June, the first increase the state has seen since April 2020, when the start of the pandemic triggered massive job losses.

Driving the news: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Arizona jumped by one-tenth of a percentage point from May to June, to 3.3%, according to the monthly jobs report from the state's Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO).

Yes, but: The 3.2% May unemployment rate was the lowest on record since 1976.

The minor increase in Arizona's unemployment rate still kept it below the national rate of 3.6%, which was unchanged from the previous month.

Why it matters: Economic research administrator Doug Walls, who compiled the report, tells Axios Phoenix that it's unclear exactly what drove the minor increase. It could be a one-month fluctuation, it could be a sign of a coming economic downturn, or it could be something in between.

Context: Walls says multiple factors signal it was just a monthly fluctuation.

Unemployment insurance claims increased, but only because the end of the school year caused seasonal job loss, he says.

Arizona saw a month-over-month increase in private sector jobs.

What he's saying: "There's been a lot of news coverage around macro-level events on a national or global (level), and some challenges on those levels. So I don't want to completely dismiss the change this month," Walls says. "But we would have to get a couple months in a row and just see some of these other economic indicators trending in that direction before we really … start to see a changing narrative."

Between the lines: According to the OEO, non-farm employment lost 31,900 jobs in June, which was driven by a loss of 36,800 government jobs, primarily in education.

Those job losses strictly a result of the end of the school year in May, and they are expected to return when the 2022-23 academic year begins in August.

Data: Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The good news: Private sector employment saw modest gains last month, with 4,900 new jobs.

The biggest gains were in manufacturing, construction and financial services.

Seven of the 11 major sectors measured by the OEO saw job gains last month.

Those gains were offset a little by minor losses elsewhere in the private sector, primarily in leisure and hospitality, and in health services and education.

Year over year, non-farm employment increased by 104,400 jobs.