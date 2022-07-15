Escape the Phoenix heat with a road trip to Pinetop-Lakeside
It's that point in the summer when we all daydream about moving up north and hunkering down in a cozy cabin until the unbearable heat subsides.
That may be a little extreme, but we do endorse a weekend trip to recharge and cool off before another hot week.
The big picture: The cabin-heavy town of Pinetop-Lakeside is surrounded by lakes and hiking trails. It's a nature lover's dream.
Distance from Phoenix: About 190 miles northeast via State Routes 87 and 260.
Average July temperature: High of 84, low of 54. Sounds like heaven right now.
What to do
🥾 Take a hike in the White Mountain trail system. There are more than 200 miles of trails!
🏌 Hit the greens at one of the half-dozen golf courses in Pinetop-Lakeside or nearby Show Low.
🏍 Go off-roading on the Maverick Trail for Motorized Vehicles.
🎣 Fish, kayak or just lounge at one of the many lakes in the area. It's called Lakeside, after all.
What to eat and drink
🥖 Baked in Pinetop offers fresh bread and baked goodies — perfect for carbo-loading before a hike.
🍺 Try a Belgian-style beer at Pinetop Brewing Company.
🦁 Stop by The Lion's Den Bar & Grill for live music, cold drinks and yummy food.
Where to stay
🏡 Cabins are the way to go in this part of Arizona. Try these Airbnbs, but be aware that rentals are filling up fast as we all flock up north.
