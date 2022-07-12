Maricopa County waives dog adoption fees as shelters reach capacity
Maricopa County animal shelters are near capacity and they're waiving adoption fees to clear out the kennels.
- The county had 787 animals between its two shelters on Monday, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control director Michael Mendel tells Axios Phoenix.
What he's saying: "This is as full as I've seen it," says Mendel, who started as the director earlier this year.
Why it matters: When the shelters are full, animals receive less exercise and sometimes have to double up in kennels.
- Mendel said sometimes dogs have to stay in their kennels for days at a time because there are more animals than volunteers to walk them.
- This can lead to behavioral issues that can make it even harder to find homes.
Driving the news: Bissell Pet Foundation is covering the fees for all dogs adopted from the county shelter through the end of July.
- Adoption fees typically range from $25 to $300.
By the numbers: Dogs spent an average of 30 days in the shelter, according to our analysis of county data from late June.
- Stewart, a 4-year-old brindle pit bull mix who arrived on Nov. 17, 2021, has been in the shelter the longest.
Details: Pit bulls make up more than 40% of all dogs in the county shelters.
- My thought bubble: As a pit bull mama, I can confidently say adopting my Leia girl was the best decision I ever made.
Can't adopt? Maricopa County is also looking for fosters and volunteers.
