Maricopa County waives dog adoption fees as shelters reach capacity

Data: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Maricopa County animal shelters are near capacity and they're waiving adoption fees to clear out the kennels.

The county had 787 animals between its two shelters on Monday, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control director Michael Mendel tells Axios Phoenix.

What he's saying: "This is as full as I've seen it," says Mendel, who started as the director earlier this year.

Why it matters: When the shelters are full, animals receive less exercise and sometimes have to double up in kennels.

Mendel said sometimes dogs have to stay in their kennels for days at a time because there are more animals than volunteers to walk them.

This can lead to behavioral issues that can make it even harder to find homes.

Driving the news: Bissell Pet Foundation is covering the fees for all dogs adopted from the county shelter through the end of July.

Adoption fees typically range from $25 to $300.

By the numbers: Dogs spent an average of 30 days in the shelter, according to our analysis of county data from late June.

Stewart, a 4-year-old brindle pit bull mix who arrived on Nov. 17, 2021, has been in the shelter the longest.

Details: Pit bulls make up more than 40% of all dogs in the county shelters.

My thought bubble: As a pit bull mama, I can confidently say adopting my Leia girl was the best decision I ever made.

Can't adopt? Maricopa County is also looking for fosters and volunteers.