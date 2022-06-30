Phoenix canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks shows because of supply chain issues, but you can still catch fireworks displays in many other parts of the Valley throughout the weekend.

Phoenix Rising Stadium

The Phoenix Rising Football Club will host what it's calling the biggest fireworks show in the Valley after its match Saturday night against Orange County Soccer Club.

Phoenix Raceway

The Avondale Light up the Sky Celebration will end with fireworks at about 8:25pm Saturday.

Mark Coronado Park

The City of Surprise Independence Day Celebration will feature a fireworks display at 8:40pm on Saturday. The city is also hosting a free baseball game between the Texas Rangers' and Kansas City Royals' minor-league affiliates before the show.

Westgate Entertainment District

The commercial center by the Cardinals' stadium in Glendale will host its Firework Fest on Sunday starting at 5pm. Organizers will offer a shuttle from the parking lot at 91st Ave & Maryland and the display will start at 9pm.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

The Red, White and Choo Choo event in Scottsdale begins at 5pm on Sunday and will feature dunk tanks, mechanical bull rides, fireworks and more. Tickets are $15 for people 13 and older and $5 for kids 3-12. Children 2 and younger are free.

Downtown Mesa

The Arizona Celebration of Freedom will conclude with a free fireworks show at 9:30pm Monday. Other activities, including a classic car show, historic reenactments and live music will begin at 6pm.

Gilbert Regional Park

The Gilbert 4th of July Celebration will feature Tom Petty and Bon Jovi tribute bands, followed by a fireworks show at 9pm on Monday.

Peoria Sports Complex

The All-American Festival will begin at 5pm Monday and includes a concert by Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers and a fireworks show at 9:10pm.

Wigwam Resort

Litchfield Park will host a Red, White & Boom celebration at the iconic West Valley resort Monday from 7 to 8:30pm followed by a fireworks show. The event is free but attendees are encouraged to pre-purchase their food and drink tickets.

Goodyear Ballpark

Goodyear promises a "mesmerizing patriotic fireworks show" at its Star Spangled 4th event at 9:30pm Monday.

Not fireworks but still cool: Tempe's Independence Day Celebration on Sunday will feature a "fire floom show" choreographed to music on Tempe Town Lake.