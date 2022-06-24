1 hour ago - Things to Do

Escape the Phoenix heat with a road trip to Prescott

Jessica Boehm
Animated gif of a thermometer in the shape of a cactus rising to 120+ degrees, and then back down.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It's time for another Arizona road trip to escape the unrelenting Valley heat. This week, we're guiding you through Prescott, the former territorial capital of Arizona.

The big picture: Prescott, built around a quintessential small-town courthouse square, is known for the Western saloons of Whiskey Row.

  • Distance from Phoenix: 99 miles north via Interstate 17 and State Route 69.
  • Average June temperature: High of 85, low of 51.
What to do:

If you like history and nature — and alcohol — you're gonna love it here.

  • 🌊 Visit Watson Lake in the beautiful Granite Dells for picnicking, kayaking or hiking.
  • 🏡 Tour the Sharlot Hall Museum, home to six historic buildings, including the former governor's mansion and the oldest log cabin in Arizona.
  • 🥃 Grab a drink at the Whiskey Row saloons (many of which still only accept cash) once frequented by the likes of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday.
  • 🌇 Watch the sunset on the roof of the Raven Cafe with a glass of local wine or pint of beer.
What to eat and drink:

A mix of longtime favorites and culinary newcomers make Prescott a fun place for meals and libations.

Where to stay:

If you're anything like us, it's best you stay stumbling distance from Whiskey Row.

🙋🏻‍♀️ My thought bubble: I'm getting married in Prescott next April. What other spots should I recommend to guests?

You tell us: What other Arizona places should we feature in our summer road trip series?

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more