It's time for another Arizona road trip to escape the unrelenting Valley heat. This week, we're guiding you through Prescott, the former territorial capital of Arizona.

The big picture: Prescott, built around a quintessential small-town courthouse square, is known for the Western saloons of Whiskey Row.

Distance from Phoenix: 99 miles north via Interstate 17 and State Route 69.

Average June temperature: High of 85, low of 51.

What to do:

If you like history and nature — and alcohol — you're gonna love it here.

🌊 Visit Watson Lake in the beautiful Granite Dells for picnicking, kayaking or hiking.

🏡 Tour the Sharlot Hall Museum, home to six historic buildings, including the former governor's mansion and the oldest log cabin in Arizona.

🥃 Grab a drink at the Whiskey Row saloons (many of which still only accept cash) once frequented by the likes of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday.

🌇 Watch the sunset on the roof of the Raven Cafe with a glass of local wine or pint of beer.

What to eat and drink:

A mix of longtime favorites and culinary newcomers make Prescott a fun place for meals and libations.

🍝 Papa's Italian Restaurant boasts a huge menu of classic recipes and a rosé sauce to die for.

🐄 Farm Provisions rotates its menu seasonally to make use of the best local products on the market.

🍾 Superstition Meadery's Prescott Tasting Room offers quirky mead flavors (like the Peanut Butter Jelly Crime).

🍸 The Point Bar and Lounge is a swanky speakeasy with creative (and strong) cocktails.

Where to stay:

If you're anything like us, it's best you stay stumbling distance from Whiskey Row.

🙋🏻‍♀️ My thought bubble: I'm getting married in Prescott next April. What other spots should I recommend to guests?

You tell us: What other Arizona places should we feature in our summer road trip series?