3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

backyard pool at sunset
Salt water pool in Paradise Valley. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

  • The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.
1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort
backyard pool
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Surrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.

Location: Phoenix.

Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.

2. Salt water pool with iconic views
backyard pool of white modern home
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Enjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.

Location: Paradise Valley.

Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Details: Up to 10 guests allowed.

  • Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.
3. All-inclusive paradise
pool with tropical landscaping
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Host your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.

Location: Gilbert.

Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.

