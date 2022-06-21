3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.
- The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.
1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort
Surrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.
Location: Phoenix.
Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.
2. Salt water pool with iconic views
Enjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.
Location: Paradise Valley.
Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).
Details: Up to 10 guests allowed.
- Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.
3. All-inclusive paradise
Host your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.
Location: Gilbert.
Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).
Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
