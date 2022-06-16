Phoenix developing road safety plan as traffic fatalities surge
Phoenix is developing a Road Safety Action Plan aimed at reducing deaths and serious injuries. The plan comes after a particular deadly few years on city roadways.
By the numbers: Phoenix is on track to surpass last year's 231 traffic fatalities, which was up from 185 in 2020.
Driving the news: During a subcommittee meeting Wednesday, the city Streets Department outlined five focus areas of the draft plan and a handful of objectives including:
- Creating a culture of road safety within the city.
- Developing new roadway design options to reduce pedestrian and bicycle deaths.
- Using enforcement and education to reduce speeding, red-light running and distracted and aggressive driving.
- Evaluating and changing signal timing to reduce crashes at intersections.
- Improving lighting to reduce nighttime collisions.
Flashback: In February, the city council voted to adopt a Vision Zero strategy, a global movement to end traffic-related deaths.
- Three years earlier, the council voted against Vision Zero because some members were concerned it would lower speed limits and increase traffic congestion.
Of note: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved by Congress in 2021 includes at least $5 billion for communities to advance Vision Zero, according to KJZZ.
What's next: The city will seek public input on the draft plan this summer and ask council for final approval in October.
