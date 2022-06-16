Father's Day dining deals in metro Phoenix

Father's Day is this Sunday, and if you're coming up short on gift ideas, it might be time to suggest taking Dad to dinner instead.

Many local restaurants are offering deals or special perks for dads this weekend.

Pro tip: Make reservations sooner rather than later!

For the brunchy dad: 🍊Morning Squeeze

Details: Morning Squeeze, which purports to be the "grooviest breakfast and lunch spot," has plenty of options and dog-friendly patios.

The Deal: $5 beermosas.

Locations: Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix.

For the hoppy dad:🍺 Pedal Haus Brewery

Details: Pedal Haus Brewery offers a bunch of yummy snacks, pizzas, burgers and more.

The Deal: Get a 10 oz. prime rib and baked potato for $29.

Dads also get their first beer for $1 and half-off growlers.

Locations: Downtown Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler.

For the chill dad: 🍕Fired Pie

Details: Fired Pie is a fast-casual pizza place with custom pies and salads.

The Deal: Purchase two entrees, get a free "pookie" — a chocolate chip or macadamia nut cookie topped with ice cream.

Locations: Multiple ones across the Valley.

For the hip dad: 🥘 Foch Café

Details: Foch Café is a locally owned joint with American-European inspired dishes, craft cocktails and an impressive list of local brews on tap.

The Deal: Dads get their first draft beer for $1.

Location: Downtown Tempe.

For the bougie dad: 🥩 STK Steakhouse

Details: STK Steakhouse boasts high-quality meats and creative cocktails in a chic lounge.

The Deal: Go for the "Whiskey & Wagyu Dinner," featuring a choice of Waygu meats ($33-$134) and a Manhattan, or "Dad's Day Brunch," with options including truffle steak and eggs ($52) and lobster and eggs Benedict ($43).

Dads will get a complimentary bottle of STK Bold Sauce while supplies last.

Location: Old Town Scottsdale.