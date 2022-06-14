Mike Pence calls for return to Trump-era immigration policies in Phoenix speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for a return to immigration and border security policies of the Trump administration during a speech in Phoenix Monday.

He blamed President Joe Biden for what he called a "crisis of epic proportions" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Driving the news: Pence toured the border area in Cochise County, then traveled to Phoenix, where he addressed more than 100 people at the Arizona Commerce Authority.

"The policies that this administration have implemented are not a reflection of incompetence. The truth of the matter is the Democratic Party today is largely dominated by the radical left. And on their agenda is the goal of open borders, plain and simple," Pence told the crowd.

Pence blamed Biden for a record high 1.7 million apprehensions by Customs and Border Patrol agents of migrants who were attempting to illegally cross the border.

He also accused Biden of creating a crisis by reversing Trump's policies, and called on Biden to reinstate several that he said dramatically reduced illegal immigration:

Finish Trump's planned border wall and immediately deport illegal immigrants who are criminals or gang members.

Bar the adoption of "sanctuary cities" nationwide.

Curb what Pence referred to as "asylum fraud" by reinstating Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy, which required asylum seekers to wait outside the U.S. while their asylum claims are pending.

Keep Title 42, which Trump enacted early in the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for the expedited expulsion of people caught entering the country illegally on public health grounds.

What he's saying: “We know it works because it worked. I was there, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump,” Pence said.

In addition, Pence called for the adoption of policies that the Trump administration considered but didn't implement.

Some of those include the "public charge rule" that would require all immigrants to demonstrate that they can provide for themselves and their families, and an end to "chain migration" – the practice of allowing immigrants to sponsor family members for visas – for anyone except immediate family members.

Pence praised Gov. Doug Ducey and members of the legislature for their commitment to using state resources for border security.