Cool off around the Valley with some splash pads

It's summertime, and if you're a parent who's looking for a place where your kids can have fun while staying cool, splash pads may be exactly what you need.

Driving the news: There are plenty of great splash pads around the Valley, some of which have food and other amenities so you can hang out and enjoy yourselves while the little ones play in the water.

We asked for recommendations, and this is what we heard from parents about their favorite splash pads.

Location: 526 E Main St., Mesa

What's fun: Pioneer Park's splash pad features a 15-foot water wall. There’s also a 9,000 square-foot playground and plenty of other amenities, like treehouse play structures, an area to play horseshoes and a historic train on display.

If you get hungry, there are food trucks and a food court area.

Hours: 10am-10pm daily.

Location: 3005 E Queen Creek Rd, Gilbert

What’s fun: Among the park's many features is the Falls, a 4,000-square-foot splash pad with 57 interactive water features like spray jets and water buckets.

The splash pad is open late year-round, with lights if you want to let your kids play into the evening.

Hours: 8:30am-9:30pm daily.

Location: Northeast corner of Bethany Home Road and 83rd Avenue

What’s fun: The huge splash pad boasts spray jets and other water features to keep your kids entertained. There's no shortage of other amenities too, including basketball courts, a skate park and even an archery range.

Hours: 11am-7pm daily through Aug. 8, 11am-6pm on Saturdays and Sundays only from Aug. 14 through Sept. 5.

Location: 21001 N Tatum Blvd., Phoenix

What’s fun: The kids can enjoy the splash pad and parents can enjoy everything Desert Ridge has to offer. You can grab some food, do some shopping and get off your feet while the kids play in the water in the splash pad near the AMC theater.

Hours: 9am-11pm daily.

Location: 7100 N 12th St., Phoenix

What’s fun: The splash pad is small but it’s a great, cozy place for a family outing. Grab some food and a drink while your kids play in the splash outside of Luci's Healthy Marketplace.

Hours: 7am-8pm daily.

Jeremy's thought bubble: My kids love it at Luci's and I take them there all the time when the weather warms up.

Location: 455 N Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix

What’s fun: There's plenty of good reasons to go to the zoo that have nothing to do with splash pads. But if you're going to the Phoenix Zoo anyway, bring the kids' bathing suits and let them play in the water at the splash pad at the Leapin' Lagoon.

It's great for babies and toddlers, with shaded benches for parents who need to get off their feet.

Hours: 7am-1pm through Aug. 31, with early entry at 6am available for zoo members.

This is just a small sampling, and there's plenty more great splash pads across the Valley. Check out these lists from the Arizona Republic and Raising Arizona Kids to find a great splash pad near you, whatever part of town you're in.