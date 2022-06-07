Arizona announces its first probable monkeypox case

A Valley man in his late 30s is likely the first person in Arizona to test positive for monkeypox, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and Arizona Department of Health Services announced Wednesday.

State of play: The state public health lab returned a "presumptive positive" and the CDC is now performing confirmatory testing, the local health agencies said in a press release.

The man is isolating and recovering.

The big picture: The CDC has confirmed 30 monkeypox cases in the U.S.

Worldwide cases have surpassed 1,000.

Details: Monkeypox is a viral illness that spreads primarily through skin-to-skin contact.

Symptoms can include a fever, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash typically begins 1-3 days after a fever starts.

What she's saying: "It is important to remember that monkeypox remains a rare disease here in the United States and in Maricopa County," Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Maricopa County medical director for disease control, said in a statement.

Be smart: Washing your hands is the best way to prevent the spread of monkeypox and other viruses. Always avoid touching someone's rash or skin lesions.