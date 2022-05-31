7 sandwiches we love in metro Phoenix

Sandwiches are no longer limited to a monotonous lunchtime staple. We've scoured the Valley for sandwiches that can hold their own — day or night.

1. Alla Parmigiana, Cibo

Cibo is best known for its artisanal pizzas (for good reason), but it's this eggplant parmesan sandwich on saltimbocca bread that keeps us coming back.

Get it for lunch only at the downtown Phoenix restaurant.

Jessica's tip: Start with the arancini.

2. Buffalo Chicken, Worth Takeaway

Workers at this adorable sandwich shop will tell you it's the Crispy Chicken sandwich that keeps them in business, but Jessica respectfully insists it's the Buffalo Chicken — topped with gobs of blue cheese and carrot celery slaw — that deserves the highest praise.

Get it for lunch or dinner at the recently expanded downtown Mesa storefront.

Jessica's tip: Follow Worth Takeaway on Instagram for rotating weekly sandwich specials and non-sandwich "Monday Night Supper" specials.

3. Chopped Cheese, Outta Bronx

The Chopped Cheese sandwich from Outta Bronx in Peoria can be ordered with a spicy mayo drizzle. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

This traditional New York sandwich comes loaded with perfectly seasoned hamburger and topped with a melted mix of American and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Find it at the Peoria or central Phoenix locations.

Jessica's tip: Get it "spicy," with a drizzle of spicy mayo on top.

This sandwich has all the ingredients of a traditional Cuban — roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard — but it's served on a sweeter egg bread instead of traditional Cuban bread.

Get it for lunch or dinner at the west Phoenix restaurant and bakery.

Jessica's tip: The sandwich comes with delicious fries, but get a side order of the yuca con mojo — a traditional Cuban dish of warm, marinated yucca root topped with garlic sauce.

The Norteña is a fan-favorite at Los Reyes de la Torta in Tempe. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

This torta comes jam-packed with thinly-sliced steak mixed with caramelized onions and jalapenos, covered with melted mozzarella, tomato, avocado and a generous squeeze of chipotle dressing.

Get it at the north Phoenix or Tempe locations.

Jessica's tip: Slather on the hot sauce that comes on the side.

This fishy take on the American classic piles lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and blackened salmon on local Noble multigrain bread with pesto mayo.

Get it at the brewery's 8th Street Pub in Tempe.

at the brewery's 8th Street Pub in Tempe. Jessica's tip: Pair with a pint of WOW — a delicious wheat beer that supports local nonprofit The Joy Bus.

The Walleye Sandwich is only available on Fridays at Jersey D's Tavern and Grill. Photo courtesy of Jersey D's Tavern and Grill

This lightly-breaded Canadian Walleye, served with tangy tartar sauce on a French loaf, is the perfect sandwich for homesick midwesterners craving a classic fish fry.