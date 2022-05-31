3 must-try rooftop bars in Phoenix
Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still bearable at any of these three rooftop destinations.
1. Floor 13
Details: This stunning rooftop atop the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Phoenix converts into a private event space.
Food and drink: Try the spicy meatballs and fresh mozzarella with a signature cocktail or beer.
Address: 15 E. Monroe St.
2. Don Woods' Say When
Details: Located in Rise Uptown Hotel, Say When combines the atmosphere of the late '60s and early '70s with views of the Phoenix skyline and Camelback Mountain.
Food and drink: We recommend stopping by for happy hour, daily from 4-6pm. Grab an $11 specialty highball and $3 off all food.
Address: 400 W. Camelback Rd.
3. Sotol Modern Cocktail Kitchen
Details: The first rooftop bar opened in downtown Gilbert, Sotol is locally owned with a menu that focuses on the highlights of the State of Arizona and Sonoran Desert.
Go when: You want to go out for a romantic dinner or for an intimate hangout with friends.
Address: 313 N. Gilbert Rd. Ste. 301
