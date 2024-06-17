New Orleans
The wild mushroom toast at plates is part of Its Restaurant Week menu. Photo: Randy Krause Schmidt
New Orleans' Restaurant Week begins Monday and runs through June 23.
Why it matters: The annual celebration pairs great restaurant deals with hungry diners just as the summer slowdown starts hitting the city's hospitality world.
Dig in: More than six dozen restaurants across the metro are participating this year, from French Quarter grand dames like Antoine's and Brennan's to newer kids on the block like plates and The Chloe.
Zoom in: At Sylvain, the menu includes a swordfish piccata, smoked creole fish dip and blue upside down cake for $60.
Go deeper: See menus from all participating restaurants.
What's next: Coolinary, New Orleans' six-week run of coordinated restaurant specials, begins Aug. 1.
