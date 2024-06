πŸ’ The new owner of a professional hockey team in Monroe says he's "in conversations" with Landry's office about creating "an NHL-level team in New Orleans." (Aaron Dietrich on X)

πŸ‘€ Community activist Byron Cole and two others were arrested at yesterday's City Council meeting after authorities say they caused a disturbance and refused to leave. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune πŸ”’)

πŸš” NOPD had a major step forward in its efforts to end federal oversight via the consent decree. (WWL)

🀝 50 Cent and Mike Johnson, the speaker of the House, met in DC to talk about the rapper's new business venture in Shreveport. (KTAL)

50 also met with Reps. Steve Scalise and Troy Carter. (Louisiana Illuminator)

πŸ›οΈ Tyrell Morris, the former director of the city's 911 center, was indicted on four counts, including malfeasance in office. (WDSU)

πŸͺ– The St. Aug Marching 100 performed yesterday at a D-Day commemoration in France. (Photos via NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneπŸ”’)