Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Two Louisiana companies made it to the Fortune 500 again this year, and a third came in close on the Fortune 1000. Why it matters: Being home to Fortune 500 companies is a bragging point for the state.

The big picture: Fortune ranks companies based on annual revenue. These are the Louisiana companies on the lists.

Lumen Technologies (No. 292) is a telecommunications company based in Monroe. It has 28,000 employees.

Entergy (No. 339) is the power utility based in New Orleans. It has 12,177 employees.

Pool Corp. (No. 596) is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and outdoor products. It's headquartered in Covington and has 6,100 employees.

Between the lines: All three companies fell at least 30 spots compared to their ranking last year.

State of play: Walmart, headquartered in Arkansas, retained its top spot on the list. Amazon and Apple rounded out the top three.

This year's Fortune 500 companies made up two-thirds of the U.S. GDP, totaling $18.8 trillion in revenues, the publisher said.

The revenue threshold for making this year's Fortune 500 was $7.1 billion, down 2% from a year ago.

Retailers, utilities and insurance companies led all industries with the most Fortune 500 companies on the list.

Go deeper for the full list (subscription required).