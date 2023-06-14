Two Louisiana companies made it to the Fortune 500 this year, and a third came in close on the Fortune 1000.

The lists rank the biggest U.S. companies by revenue.

Driving the news: These are the Louisiana companies on the lists.

Lumen Technologies (No. 237) is a telecommunications company based in Monroe.

Entergy (No. 302) is a power utility based in New Orleans.

Pool Corp. (No. 566) is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and outdoor products. It's headquartered in Covington.

Why it matters: Being home to Fortune 500 companies is a bragging point for any city, as Axios' Katie Soloff notes. These corporations employ thousands of people throughout the region and play a prominent role in shaping how the city operates and how it grows.