2 hours ago - Business
2 Louisiana companies made it to Fortune 500 this year
Two Louisiana companies made it to the Fortune 500 this year, and a third came in close on the Fortune 1000.
- The lists rank the biggest U.S. companies by revenue.
Driving the news: These are the Louisiana companies on the lists.
- Lumen Technologies (No. 237) is a telecommunications company based in Monroe.
- Entergy (No. 302) is a power utility based in New Orleans.
- Pool Corp. (No. 566) is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and outdoor products. It's headquartered in Covington.
Why it matters: Being home to Fortune 500 companies is a bragging point for any city, as Axios' Katie Soloff notes. These corporations employ thousands of people throughout the region and play a prominent role in shaping how the city operates and how it grows.
- Walmart, headquartered in our neighboring state of Arkansas, is No. 1 on the list. Arkansas had five more in the Fortune 1000.
- Texas had 109 in the top 1000, while Alabama had three, and Mississippi had none.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.