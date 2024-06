Share on email (opens in new window)

Treasure Chest Casino held a preview event Wednesday for its VIPs at the new land-based venue in Kenner. Image: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios Treasure Chest Casino opens its new $100 million venue Thursday in Kenner. Why it matters: The casino is one of five moving ashore after a 2018 change in state law allowed riverboat casinos to build on land.

The big picture: Treasure Chest, owned by Boyd Gaming, nearly doubled the size of its casino, according to David Strow, the company's VP of corporate communications.

It has a single floor with slot machines and table games, in addition to a FanDuel-branded sports book.

The steakhouse inside the casino is called Alder & Birch. You don't have to gamble to eat at the restaurant but you do have to be at least 21. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Zoom in: The new casino also has four dining options, including an upscale steakhouse that Strow says the company is particularly proud of.

Boyd also fixed a complaint from patrons: Parking. The new casino has a parking lot and no longer requires shuttle service.

Meanwhile, the original riverboat casino sits vacant nearby on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

It opened in 1994, and plans haven't been announced for it yet, officials say.

The former Treasure Chest Casino location is vacant. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Zoom out: Boyd Gaming operates 28 gaming properties in 10 states.

In Louisiana, it also owns Amelia Belle Casino (Amelia), Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel (Vinton), Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino (Opelousas) and Sam's Town Hotel & Casino (Shreveport).

It also owns the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi, among others in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

If you go: The casino (4540 Williams Boulevard) is open to anyone 21+ and IDs are required.

You can also just go for the food.

Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser placed the first table bet at Treasure Chest Casino's new location Wednesday. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

It wouldn't be a celebration without a brass band. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This is the menu for the steakhouse inside the casino. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios