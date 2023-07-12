The land-based Treasure Chest Casino is under construction in Kenner. Rendering: Courtesy of Boyd Gaming Corp.

Treasure Chest Casino is moving ashore in Kenner.

Driving the news: The casino is one of five being built on land after a 2018 change in state law allowed riverboat casinos to move their locations onshore.

The $100 million project started earlier this year and is expected to finish in spring 2024, Treasure Chest spokesman Rodney Miller tells Axios.

The latest: Treasure Chest, owned by Boyd Gaming, is almost doubling the size of its gaming floor with the move from boat to land.

The original casino that opened in 1994 on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain has 25,000 square feet of casino space. The land-based one will have 47,000 square feet.

It also will have four new dining areas, convention and meeting space, and a FanDuel-branded sports book.

Worth noting: The current Treasure Chest location will stay open while the land-based one is under construction, Miller said.

Zoom out: Boyd Gaming operates 28 gaming properties in 10 states.

In Louisiana, it also owns Amelia Belle Casino (Amelia), Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel (Vinton), Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casin0 (Opelousas) and Sam's Town Hotel & Casino (Shreveport).

It also owns the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi, among others in Las Vegas and elsewhere.