Renderings: Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner will nearly double in size in 2024 with new onshore home
Treasure Chest Casino is moving ashore in Kenner.
Driving the news: The casino is one of five being built on land after a 2018 change in state law allowed riverboat casinos to move their locations onshore.
- The $100 million project started earlier this year and is expected to finish in spring 2024, Treasure Chest spokesman Rodney Miller tells Axios.
The latest: Treasure Chest, owned by Boyd Gaming, is almost doubling the size of its gaming floor with the move from boat to land.
- The original casino that opened in 1994 on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain has 25,000 square feet of casino space. The land-based one will have 47,000 square feet.
- It also will have four new dining areas, convention and meeting space, and a FanDuel-branded sports book.
Worth noting: The current Treasure Chest location will stay open while the land-based one is under construction, Miller said.
Zoom out: Boyd Gaming operates 28 gaming properties in 10 states.
- In Louisiana, it also owns Amelia Belle Casino (Amelia), Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel (Vinton), Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casin0 (Opelousas) and Sam's Town Hotel & Casino (Shreveport).
- It also owns the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi, among others in Las Vegas and elsewhere.
