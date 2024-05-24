The New Orleans Museum of Art recently added a new sculpture to the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden in New Orleans. Why it matters: The garden is free to visit and a great option for families and visitors looking for something to do.

Zoom in: "Time Unfolding" is a 9-foot-tall bronze statue of a woman looking down at her phone.

It was created by British artist Thomas J Price and sits on the garden's North Lawn.

What's next: NOMA plans another two additions to the sculpture garden before the end of the year in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Another is a museum-commissioned piece by artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset, which will appear as an 18-foot-tall diving board on the edge of the lagoon.

And the final piece will be a new work from Sarah Sze's "Fallen Sky" series.

If you go: The garden is open in New Orleans City Park seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.

Go deeper for renderings of the new art pieces