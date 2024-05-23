Share on email (opens in new window)

A portrait of Henry Kraak by artist Newton Reeve, right, and the photo it was based on. Images courtesy of the HNOC

A French Quarter art exhibition featuring portraits of 26 unidentified people is now on view at the Historic New Orleans Collection. Why it matters: A visitor successfully identified her own family member in one of the portraits.

Context: Portrait artists don't always keep track of who is portrayed in their works, and when the pieces are sold or passed down between generations, that information can seem lost forever.

The HNOC's exhibition, "Unknown Sitters," opened April 5 and invites viewers to fill in the gaps of what's known about the people featured in the paintings.

But one woman didn't have to use her imagination at all.

Karen Kraak Wood visits a portrait of her grandfather, Henry Kraak. Photo courtesy of HNOC

Zoom in: Karen Kraak Wood immediately recognized her grandfather, Henry Kraak, in a painting featured on an HNOC brochure advertising the new exhibit.

She reached out to HNOC, according to the museum, and identified the man.

Flashback: Henry Kraak had been born in Germany, but immigrated to the U.S. to work at the St. Louis World's Fair, the museum says.

He eventually moved to New Orleans to work for Jax Brewery owner Lawrence Fabacher where local artist Newton Reeve Howard snapped a photo of him.

Howard used that photo as the basis for an oil portrait that hung at French Quarter restaurant The Alpine.

After The Alpine closed, the portrait ended up at HNOC.

If you go: The HNOC is free to visit.