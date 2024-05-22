I won't ever say no to pasta, and I will definitely not say no to cheesy pasta that is set on fire, table side.
Why it matters: That's one of the dishes on offer at Tana, chef Michael Gulotta's newest restaurant in Old Metairie.
What I ordered: Tagliatelle Mantecata nella Forma di Grana Padano alla Tana ($29) with jumbo lump crab ($18).
The menu description is simply "that cheese wheel pasta," because we all know what we're doing here. And in a restaurant where the menus light up like children's singing birthday cards, we definitely know.
Order the pasta, and you get dinner and show because a server will wheel a cart over and prepare the dish table side.
There's a bit of flash and flare as the sauce is flambéed, then it all comes together as the heat melts within the hollowed out cheese wheel.
The noodles stretch and swirl though the hole in its middle, and the result is a nutty, buttery pasta you won't want to share.