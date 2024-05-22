3 hours ago - Food and Drink

What to order at Tana in Old Metairie

A moving image of a man cooking a pasta dish table side at a busy restaurant. He tips a cooking dish into the gas flame and the contents light on fire.
The cheese wheel pasta means dinner and a show at Tana. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

I won't ever say no to pasta, and I will definitely not say no to cheesy pasta that is set on fire, table side.

Why it matters: That's one of the dishes on offer at Tana, chef Michael Gulotta's newest restaurant in Old Metairie.

What I ordered: Tagliatelle Mantecata nella Forma di Grana Padano alla Tana ($29) with jumbo lump crab ($18).

  • The menu description is simply "that cheese wheel pasta," because we all know what we're doing here. And in a restaurant where the menus light up like children's singing birthday cards, we definitely know.
A server swirls pasta around inside a large melting cheese wheel.
The pasta gets swirled inside a hollowed out cheese wheel before serving. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Order the pasta, and you get dinner and show because a server will wheel a cart over and prepare the dish table side.

  • There's a bit of flash and flare as the sauce is flambéed, then it all comes together as the heat melts within the hollowed out cheese wheel.
  • The noodles stretch and swirl though the hole in its middle, and the result is a nutty, buttery pasta you won't want to share.
A view of Tana from the edge of a table. A blue menu and empty water glasses sit on the wooden tabletop.
Tana opened around Christmas 2023 in Old Metairie. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios




