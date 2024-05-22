2 hours ago - News

Fully Dressed: 🌽 Buy this iconic hotel

A photo of the Cornstalk Fence Hotel which focuses on the cornstalk-styled iron fence out front.

The hotel is 208 years old and has hosted stars like Elvis and Paul Newman. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

🌽 You can buy the Cornstalk Hotel in the French Quarter for just $5.2 million after an earlier sale fell through and it's back on the market. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

🚨 Troop NOLA made three arrests related to ATV "street takeovers." (WDSU)

🍽️ French Quarter restaurant Saint John will close for the summer, but plans to reopen elsewhere later in the year. (Instagram)

💉 In an IVF bill intended to protect the procedure, lawmakers tacked on a new amendment adding restrictions to out-of-state embryo storage. (Illuminator)

  • But Republican lawmakers say they're working to legalize IVF nationwide. (Wall Street Journal 🔒)

The Ghost Bike Memorial at Elysian Fields is coming down but will be replaced by a permanent marker. (Facebook)

