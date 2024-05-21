5 hours ago - Politics

What's happening with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the woman she accuses of stalking her

Photo illustration of LaToya Cantrell with lines radiating from her.

Photo: Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images

A judge granted New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell a temporary restraining order against a woman the mayor says is stalking her.

Why it matters: Cantrell is under scrutiny for her relationship with her bodyguard, and she's going after the source of the latest photos of the two of them.

Catch up quick: New Orleans police opened an investigation after a tipster sent photos to the Metropolitan Crime Commission of Cantrell eating a meal on the balcony of Tableau with NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie.

Photo shows Mayor LaToya Cantrell on a balcony eating a meal with NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell had a meal with wine on the balcony of Tableau with a member of her security detail. The photos were reportedly taken April 7. Photo: Courtesy of MCC

Driving the news: Anne Breaud was the tipster who took the photos from her balcony across the street from the restaurant, as John Simerman and Missy Wilkinson with NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reported.

  • The mayor, in court filings, says Breaud has "aggressively" taken photos and hundreds of hours of video of her over the past two years, NOLA.com says.

Between the lines: Breaud took the photos from her family's apartment in the same Upper Pontalba building where the mayor sometimes stayed in a city-owned apartment.

The other side: Breaud says the stalking claims are false and she's never shared photos or videos with media outlets, NOLA.com says. She also filed a counter-claim.

  • She was simply on her balcony when she saw the mayor eating with Vappie and decided to take pictures, the filings say.

What's next: The temporary restraining order is in effect until June 18, when there's another hearing.

Read the full story from NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Mayor Cantrell's scandals, explained

