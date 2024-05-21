Louisiana students pick best books for 2023-2024
The votes are in, and young Louisiana readers have selected their top books for 2023-2024.
Why it matters: You can add these to your kids' TBR piles.
By the numbers: More than 23,000 K-12 students participated in the Louisiana Readers' Choice Awards, according to the State Library.
- Combined, they read almost 81,000 books.
- Since the program began 25 years ago, students have read almost 1.5 million books, the State Library says.
This year's Readers' Choice winners are:
Kindergarten to second grade:
Third to fifth grade:
Sixth to eighth grade:
Ninth to 12th grade:
The latest: Summer reading programs start June 1 at the Orleans and Jefferson Parish libraries.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more