The votes are in, and young Louisiana readers have selected their top books for 2023-2024. Why it matters: You can add these to your kids' TBR piles.

By the numbers: More than 23,000 K-12 students participated in the Louisiana Readers' Choice Awards, according to the State Library.

Combined, they read almost 81,000 books.

Since the program began 25 years ago, students have read almost 1.5 million books, the State Library says.

This year's Readers' Choice winners are:

Kindergarten to second grade:

Winner: "Are You a Cheeseburger?," written and illustrated by Monica Arnaldo

Honor: "Chez Bob," written and illustrated by Bob Shea.

Third to fifth grade:

Winner: "Allergic," written by Megan Wagner Lloyd and illustrated by Michelle Mee Nutter.

Honor: "The Floating Field: How a Group of Thai Boys Built Their Own Soccer Field," written by Scott Riley and illustrated by Nguyen Quang and Kim Lien.

Sixth to eighth grade:

Winner: "Starfish" by Lisa Fipps.

Honor: "Deadman's Castle" by Iain Lawrence.

Ninth to 12th grade:

The latest: Summer reading programs start June 1 at the Orleans and Jefferson Parish libraries.