May 21, 2024 - Culture

Louisiana students pick best books for 2023-2024

headshot
Illustration of two books forming the Axios logo in between other books.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

The votes are in, and young Louisiana readers have selected their top books for 2023-2024.

Why it matters: You can add these to your kids' TBR piles.

By the numbers: More than 23,000 K-12 students participated in the Louisiana Readers' Choice Awards, according to the State Library.

  • Combined, they read almost 81,000 books.
  • Since the program began 25 years ago, students have read almost 1.5 million books, the State Library says.

This year's Readers' Choice winners are:

Kindergarten to second grade:

Third to fifth grade:

Sixth to eighth grade:

Ninth to 12th grade:

The latest: Summer reading programs start June 1 at the Orleans and Jefferson Parish libraries.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more