⚓️ Fully Dressed: Spanish Navy in town

⚓️ The Spanish Navy's tall ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano is docked at the Julia Street terminal and is open for public tours today and tomorrow. (Schedule)

Someone vandalized the home of a Jewish staff member of the New Orleans City Council. Pictures show it covered in red paint. (City Council statement)

🎓 Angel Reese was one of LSU's many graduates over the weekend, and her graduation pictures are fire. (Instagram)

🎉 Jazz Fest's expanded, eight-day format may be permanent. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

The body of a woman swept away in Hurricane Katrina's floodwaters on the Mississippi Gulf Coast has finally been found and identified. (CBS News)