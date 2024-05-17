Louisiana is poised to become the first state requiring display of the Ten Commandments at all schools that receive public funding, including colleges and universities. The big picture: Lawmakers in other states, like Texas, South Carolina and Utah have recently attempted similar legislation, but none have yet passed any as stringent as Louisiana appears likely to approve.

The efforts to require the Ten Commandment displays began after Supreme Court rulings in cases like Kennedy v. Bremerton School District indicated a looser interpretation of the Constitution's Establishment Clause.

That clause prevents state-sponsored religion.

Flashback: The U.S. Supreme Court found a Ten Commandments display requirement unconstitutional in a 1980 ruling on a Kentucky case.

Zoom in: The Louisiana bill, HB71, was authored by Rep. Dodie Horton (R-Bossier), whose 2023 bill requiring the words "In God We Trust" be posted in every classroom also became law.

The new bill requires the text of the Ten Commandments be printed on a poster no smaller than 11 inches by 14 inches and that the words be "the central focus" of the document.

Friction point: Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, was the only lawmaker to speak against the bill Thursday, according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

"I didn't have to learn the Ten Commandments in school. We went to Sunday school," he said. "You want your kids to learn about the Ten Commandments, take them to church."

Duplessis also noted that the bill is likely to earn legal challenges, defending which could require "valuable state resources."

A group of civil rights organizations, including the ACLU, Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the Southern Poverty Law Center issued a joint statement opposing the legislation.

The statement notes the bill "requires a specific version of the Ten Commandments" and that displays departing from it "would violate state law."

What's next: The bill passed the state Senate with a 30-8 vote Thursday, but requires a second vote in front of the full House before it would land on Gov. Jeff Landry's desk for signature.