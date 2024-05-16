Rampart-Loyola streetcar returns to service this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The No. 46 Rampart-Loyola streetcar line will finally return to service this weekend. Why it matters: The line has been out of commission since the Hard Rock Hotel collapse in 2019.

Catch up quick: The modern Rampart streetcar first came online in 2016, connecting the Union Passenger Terminal to Elysian Fields Avenue by traveling along Rampart Street and continuing on St. Claude Avenue.

But it ground to a halt just three years later when the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed, killing three people and filling the intersection of Canal and Rampart with debris.

The intersection reopened two years later, followed by the full return of the Canal streetcar line.

But the Rampart streetcar line remained shuttered as the RTA faced delay after delay thanks to COVID-19 supply chain issues, other city construction projects and Hurricane Ida.

What's next: The Rampart-Loyola line reopens Sunday, the RTA says.

No bus lines will be impacted by the reopened line, according to the RTA.

The streetcar will stop at the intersections of Elysian Fields, Pauger, Esplanade, Ursulines, St. Ann and Conti.

Meanwhile: The RTA will begin its summer schedule the same day.