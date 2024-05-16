Why it matters: The ordinance, pending Mayor LaToya Cantrell's signature, puts an exclamation point at the end of a string of controversies for the Carnival krewe that once thundered down the route as one of the city's largest.
The big picture: Krewes hold exclusive rights to request parade permits on given days in the lead-up to Mardi Gras in New Orleans based on their placement on the official parade schedule.
That schedule is embedded within city code, so editing it requires a City Council vote.
Yes, but: That calendar only covers the final two weeks of Mardi Gras, which are city-sponsored.
Nyx could join the krewes that parade earlier in the season should they request and successfully obtain a permit.
"We're going to be a krewe no matter what," said Nyx member Sharon Perschall. "We'll have to see what [the city] allows us to do."
Catch up quick: The Krewe of Nyx was founded in 2011, and soon boasted one of the largest memberships among the city's Carnival organizations.
Krewe leadership faced its first sign of trouble in 2017 with accusations of financial mismanagement. Then its founder and captain, Julie Lea, came under fire in 2020 for an #AllLivesMatter social media post.