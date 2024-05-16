🛼 Fully Dressed: TV show shot in New Orleans

🛼 "Roller Jam," a competitive roller-dancing show shot in New Orleans, premieres this fall on Max. (Watch the trailer)

🎭 The Krewe of Endymion returns to its traditional Mid-City route next year for the first time since 2019. (WWL)

🏈 Gov. Jeff Landry appointed Michael Hecht, head of GNO Inc., to coordinate city and state preparations to host the Super Bowl in February 2025. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

🎓 A brother and sister from Lacombe were valedictorians at Brother Martin and Cabrini high schools. (Fox 8)

📺 Scot Piliè, a former meteorologist at The Weather Channel, is returning to WGNO. (Facebook)