Tiana's Bayou Adventure to open June 28 at Disney World
Disney World is opening its love letter to New Orleans on June 28, officials announced Sunday.
Why it matters: Tiana's Bayou Adventure replaces Splash Mountain at Disney's parks in Florida and California.
The big picture: New Orleans chef Leah Chase was the inspiration for Princess Tiana, Disney's first and only Black princess.
Driving the news: New Orleans native PJ Morton joined St. Aug's Marching 100 as members played "Dig a Little Deeper" in Disney's announcement video.
- Stella Chase Reese, Leah Chase's daughter, and her family also made a cameo.
- Morton wrote the soundtrack for the attraction, and many New Orleanians have been actively involved with the research and creation of the ride.
Zoom in: Tiana's Bayou Adventure is still a log flume ride, and Imagineers have been testing it the past few weeks.
The story: In "Princess and the Frog," Tiana is a server in New Orleans and helps a frog prince turn back into a human. The movie ends with her opening a restaurant.
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure is set up like a next chapter, Disney officials say.
- Tiana has been successful and wants to throw a Mardi Gras party, but she's missing an ingredient. Visitors will take a journey through the bayou during the search.
- Many familiar faces will be back, including Tiana, Louis the Gator and Mama Odie.
