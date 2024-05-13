16 hours ago - News

Tiana's Bayou Adventure to open June 28 at Disney World

Photo shows the new ride for Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure replaces the briar patch from Splash Mountain with a cypress swamp. Photo: The Walt Disney Co.

Disney World is opening its love letter to New Orleans on June 28, officials announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Tiana's Bayou Adventure replaces Splash Mountain at Disney's parks in Florida and California.

The big picture: New Orleans chef Leah Chase was the inspiration for Princess Tiana, Disney's first and only Black princess.

Driving the news: New Orleans native PJ Morton joined St. Aug's Marching 100 as members played "Dig a Little Deeper" in Disney's announcement video.

  • Stella Chase Reese, Leah Chase's daughter, and her family also made a cameo.
  • Morton wrote the soundtrack for the attraction, and many New Orleanians have been actively involved with the research and creation of the ride.

Zoom in: Tiana's Bayou Adventure is still a log flume ride, and Imagineers have been testing it the past few weeks.

The story: In "Princess and the Frog," Tiana is a server in New Orleans and helps a frog prince turn back into a human. The movie ends with her opening a restaurant.

  • Tiana's Bayou Adventure is set up like a next chapter, Disney officials say.
  • Tiana has been successful and wants to throw a Mardi Gras party, but she's missing an ingredient. Visitors will take a journey through the bayou during the search.
  • Many familiar faces will be back, including Tiana, Louis the Gator and Mama Odie.
Photo shows PJ Morton standing on a white piano with St. Aug's Marching 100 around him.
PJ Morton joined St. Aug's marching band in Jackson Square for Disney's video announcing the opening date. Photo: The Walt Disney Co.
Photo shows Tiana's Bayou Adventure with the water tower.
The water tower has a tiara on it. Photo: Courtesy of The Walt Disney Co.
Photo shows the Chase family in Jackson Square with the St. Aug Marching 100.
Stella Chase Reese, Leah Chase's daughter, and other members of the Chase family joined St. Aug's band for the announcement video. Photo: Courtesy of The Walt Disney Co.
