Join Axios and Louisiana leaders to discuss state's clean energy transition

Axios reporter Chelsea Brasted is one of the hosts at the Baton Rouge event. Photo: Dave Aleman from Riverview Photography on behalf of Axios

Axios is hosting an event Monday in Baton Rouge to talk about how the state can build a cleaner energy infrastructure. Why it matters: It's free, and we'd love for you to join us.

The big picture: Axios "1 big thing" podcast editor Niala Boodhoo and Axios New Orleans reporter Chelsea Brasted will host one-on-one conversations with:

Rep. Troy Carter Sr.

Brad Ives, the executive director of LSU's Institute for Energy Innovation.

Camille Manning-Broome, the president and CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence.

Lacy McManus, the executive director of GNO, Inc.'s Future Energy.

Meanwhile, Axios publisher Nicholas Johnston will host a "View From the Top" segment with Emma Lewis, Shell's senior vice president of U.S. chemicals and products.

Shell is the event's sponsor.

If you go: The event is at The 121 in downtown Baton Rouge.

Doors open at 9am Monday for networking and free breakfast bites.

The mainstage conversations are from 9:30-10:30am.

RSVP to save your seat.

Watch from home: We'll be livestreaming the event too. Watch it here.