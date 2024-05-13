Join Axios and Louisiana leaders to discuss state's clean energy transition
Axios is hosting an event Monday in Baton Rouge to talk about how the state can build a cleaner energy infrastructure.
Why it matters: It's free, and we'd love for you to join us.
The big picture: Axios "1 big thing" podcast editor Niala Boodhoo and Axios New Orleans reporter Chelsea Brasted will host one-on-one conversations with:
- Rep. Troy Carter Sr.
- Brad Ives, the executive director of LSU's Institute for Energy Innovation.
- Camille Manning-Broome, the president and CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence.
- Lacy McManus, the executive director of GNO, Inc.'s Future Energy.
Meanwhile, Axios publisher Nicholas Johnston will host a "View From the Top" segment with Emma Lewis, Shell's senior vice president of U.S. chemicals and products.
- Shell is the event's sponsor.
If you go: The event is at The 121 in downtown Baton Rouge.
- Doors open at 9am Monday for networking and free breakfast bites.
- The mainstage conversations are from 9:30-10:30am.
- RSVP to save your seat.
Watch from home: We'll be livestreaming the event too. Watch it here.
