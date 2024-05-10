With New Orleans' hospitality and best-in-class food culture, there's no doubt that when you've got something to celebrate, there's a restaurant to help you do it.
Why it matters: For birthdays, graduations, anniversaries or just celebrating that you made it to Friday, New Orleans can help you with the pomp and the circumstance.
There's a little bit of everything on our list of New Orleans' best special occasion restaurants.
Classic New Orleans
Commander's Palace: A trip to Commander's feels like stepping onto an island of exquisite hospitality where co-proprietors Ti Martin and Lally Brennan make it their personal business to ensure your time is well-spent. And anyway, the 25-cent lunchtime martinis are a reason to celebrate all on their own.
Brennan's: Every Friday, they're sabering champagne in the courtyard. That's a guaranteed good time.
Crescent City Steakhouse: As the oldest family-owned steakhouse in New Orleans, this place has hosted celebrations for generations.
Dooky Chase's: Don't miss the fried chicken, or the art, which Leah and Dookie Chase collected as the first place regularly exhibiting Black visual artists.
Clancy's: Stop by anytime, and you're bound to run into an Uptowner you recognize. It's practically the law.
Party time, excellent
Galatoire's: If you want to see and be seen, this is the place to go, especially for a Friday lunch.
Meril: All the food knowledge you'd expect from an Emeril Lagasse restaurant, with a little flair. If you're celebrating, ask about the cotton candy.
Mosca's: The trick is to hire a car or van to take you down to this Westwego haunt, which serves dinner family-style, so everyone in your party can partake in the libations.
Saba: Call ahead to make sure your group is set up for the "Feed Me" menu for tables of 8+.
Costera: This Uptown tapas restaurant has a private room for groups of up to 60, so go nuts and invite everyone.
Antoine's: It's been around since 1840, so it's definitely classic, but Antoine's labyrinth of rooms also makes it great for getting a big group together.
Date night
MaMou: The decor is sweet, and the food is perfectly prepared. Get a bottle of wine, some caviar and wile away your time together.
La Petite Grocery: It takes maturity to realize how sexy reliability can be. And this place is very reliable.