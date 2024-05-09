Fully Dressed: ⚾️ Called up to the big leagues

🐯 Former LSU star pitcher Paul Skenes (aka Olivia Dunne's boyfriend) is going up to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted Skenes, who was the No. 1 draft pick, and he'll make his major league debut Saturday against the Cubs. (CBS Sports)

Iguanas are being found with their legs bound across the region, and some have died as a result. Authorities are asking for help to find who's doing it. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

💸 New Orleans is owed more than $135 million in traffic camera ticket fines. Among the ticket-holders is former Saints player Junior Galette, whose 113 tickets racked up $22,395 in fines. (Fox 8)

📜 A constitutional convention could now take place later this summer instead of concurrently with the legislative session. (WWNO)

🏈 The Saints waived Kellen Mond from the roster. (CBS)