6 of our favorite charities for GiveNOLA Day

Photo shows a group of students standing together and holding poetry on papers.

Students with 826 New Orleans write poems that are published annually on pizza boxes. These are some of the students who participated at a recent pizza poetry workshop. Photo: Courtesy of Brittany Thierry/826 New Orleans

It's GiveNOLA Day, and your inbox and social media feeds are probably overflowing already with requests for donations.

Why it matters: This is one of the biggest, single-day charity drives in New Orleans metro.

The big picture: The Greater New Orleans Foundation spearheads the day and connects donors with nonprofits in 13 parishes.

  • Go to the website and search for nonprofits that interest you. There are more than 900 participating organizations.
  • The minimum donation is $10.
  • GiveNOLA Day has raised more than $64 million since 2014.

Driving the news: There are many worthy causes.

  • If you are having a hard time picking one, here are six that are near and dear to our hearts at Axios New Orleans.

Carlie's picks: Second Harvest Food Bank fights hunger; Habitat for Humanity helps get families in homes; 826 New Orleans helps young people become published authors.

Chelsea's picks: Woodlands Conservancy protects important bird habitats (and was founded by Chelsea's mom!); the Krewe of Red Beans has culture bearer-focused programs; STAR provides services for sexual trauma survivors.

The bottom line: Help if you can financially. And if you can't give right now, volunteer your time.

